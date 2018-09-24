White House: Rod Rosenstein Not Fired, Will Meet with President Trump on Thursday

The White House clarified that President Donald Trump did not fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Monday, despite reports that he had offered his resignation.

“Because the president is at the United Nations General Assembly and has a full schedule with leaders from around the world, they will meet on Thursday when the president returns to Washington, DC,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Statement on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: pic.twitter.com/yBgAydv9oR — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 24, 2018

Several news outlets reported that Rosenstein had verbally offered his resignation to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after the New York Times reported Friday he discussed wearing a wire to record the president as well as using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Sanders said that Rosenstein spoke with the president about the news stories, but it is likely that Trump will wait until Thursday to announce his decision.

Rosenstein traveled to the White House on Monday, according to reports, but was there to attend a previously scheduled meeting.