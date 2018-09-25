Five-Times-Deported Illegal Alien Gets Life in Prison for Raping, Beating Women

A five-time deported illegal alien accused of sexually assaulting seven women, including raping many of them and beating them, has been sentenced to life in prison.

In 2016, Breitbart Texas reported that 27-year-old illegal alien Nicondemo Coria-Gonzales had been arrested after being accused of raping and beating multiple women. Coria-Gonzales was deported five times before being arrested on the sexual assault charges.

Last week, the illegal alien was given a life sentence by a jury that found him guilty of sexually assaulting and attacking multiple women in the Austin, Texas, area.

Coria-Gonzales had been previously convicted for three separate drunk driving incidents. He was deported in 2012 but continued returning to the U.S. to commit more crimes. His last deportation was in August 2016.

One of the illegal alien’s sexual assault victims told the courtroom during Coria-Gonzales’ sentencing that the attack that she endured had made her stronger and that she had forgiven her attacker.

“I’m thankful for this storm you put me through because without it I wouldn’t know my strength, my self-worth and my power,” the victim said, according to the American-Statesman.