Protesters dressed in black blocked the hallways in Congressional office buildings on Monday to oppose Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling him a sexual predator over claims made by women who knew him in high school and college. But lawmakers and American citizens took to Twitter to express their support.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee which is set to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation as early as this week, expressed exasperation at the Democrats efforts to derail the process. Kavanaugh has been through multiple background checks over the years and was confirmed by the Senate as a federal judge where he has served for a dozen years.

What we are witnessing is the total collapse of the traditional confirmation process for a Supreme Court nominee. It is being replaced by a game of delay, deception, and wholesale character assassination. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 24, 2018

McConnell: “Judge Kavanaugh will be voted on here on the Senate floor. Up or down on the Senate floor, this fine nominee to the Supreme Court will receive a vote in this Senate in the near future” — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) September 24, 2018

A New York Times reporter tweeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) remarks about Kavanaugh on Monday.

.@SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell: "Judge #Kavanaugh will be voted on here on the Senate floor, up or down, on the Senate floor. This fine nominee to the Supreme Court will receive a vote in this Senate in the near future." #SCOTUS Full video here: https://t.co/xMqbfj2Cwh pic.twitter.com/zkfqXXDFsG — CSPAN (@cspan) September 24, 2018

C-SPAN also tweeted about McConnell’s support and the impending vote on his confirmation.

"Since the election of Donald Trump, the character assassination of good Americans like Brett Kavanaugh from those with half his intellect and a fraction of his virtue, has been unconscionable." –#NRA President LtCol @OliverLNorth #Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/tJ29rvdtA1 — NRATV (@NRATV) September 24, 2018

Lt. Col. Oliver North, president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), was featured on NRA TV addressing the Kavanaugh issue.

"I believe that Judge Brett Kavanaugh will soon be Justice Brett Kavanaugh and take his seat on the Supreme Court of the United States of America." @VP #VVS18 #ConfirmKavanaugh #Kavanaugh #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/fOW5QxZOnK — FRC (@FRCdc) September 24, 2018

The Family Research Council tweeted what Vice President Mike Pence said about Kavanaugh.

The calculated smear opposition from the Democrats must not prevail! All liberal social victories in past 50 year have been passed through the court. We need to reverse the damage and protect the constitution! Republican Senators must stand up and confirm #Kavanaugh now!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/O9VCaQv0Pv — Trump World 🌎🇺🇸 (@trumpwrongworld) September 24, 2018

From the Trump World Twitter account: “The calculated smear opposition from the Democrats must not prevail! All liberal social victories in past 50 years have been passed through the court. We need to reverse the damage and protect the Constitution!”

“Republican Senators must stand up and confirm #Kavanaugh now!!!!!!” Trump World tweeted.

Another Twitter account features a photo of dozens of women who came out in support of Kavanaugh last week in Washington, DC. A banner above them states #I Stand With Brett.

Another Twitter account linked to a CBS This Morning interview with President Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway:

“This is starting to feel like a vast left-wing conspiracy,” Conway said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter