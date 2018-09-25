Senate Judiciary Committee Schedules Friday Vote on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, DC – The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a meeting on September 28, to vote on whether to recommend Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the full Senate for confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The committee is currently scheduled to hear testimony under oath from Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, on Thursday. Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has hired a veteran prosecutor who specializes in sex crime cases to lead the questioning of both witnesses.

While it appears certain that Kavanaugh will be there to testify, there are growing doubts – including from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who initiated the whole affair – as to whether Ford will show up at all. (Ford was invited to testify, but is not under subpoena, and therefore has no legal obligation to appear and be placed under oath.)

The Judiciary Committee’s rules require three days’ advance notice of any business meeting, so Grassley has issued that notice today if a majority of the committee is prepared to vote after Thursday’s hearing.

Once the committee votes on the nomination, it goes to the majority leader – Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who controls the Senate floor schedule for debates and votes. It is certain that McConnell will need to file a cloture motion to bring debate over President Trump’s second Supreme Court pick to a close and proceed to a vote.

McConnell has already told senators to expect to stay in Washington on Saturday and even Sunday to move forward on the Kavanaugh nomination.

The Supreme Court begins its annual term next Monday, October 1, at 10:00 a.m.

Ken Klukowski is senior legal editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @kenklukowski.