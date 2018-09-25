United Nations Audience Laughs at Donald Trump During Speech

Leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly laughed at President Donald Trump on Tuesday during his speech.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump said.

As the audience began chuckling, Trump added, “So true. Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.”

But they did not laugh after Trump delivered a strong speech vowing to stand up for American interests around the world.

He repeated his vow to fight for America’s interests first, signaling his willingness to fight for fair and reciprocal trade and building up America’s military defense.

“We reject the ideology of globalism and embrace the doctrine of patriotism,” Trump said.