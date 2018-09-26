Anonymous Letter: Kavanaugh Shoved Someone’s Daughter’s Friend in 1998

The Senate Judiciary Committee is reportedly investigating another accusation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh Wednesday after a woman in Colorado sent Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) an anonymous letter claiming her daughter told her Kavanaugh had shoved her friend against a wall while drinking in Washington, DC, in 1998.

NBC News cites the letter and Judiciary Committee staff in reporting that the anonymous letter-writer claimed her daughter was out drinking with Kavanaugh and “several friends” 20 years ago in Washington. After the group left the bar, the letter claims, “they were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually.”

None of the alleged participants are named, but the letter claims, “There were at least four witnesses including my daughter.”

The unnamed victim is purported to be too traumatized, 20 years after having been pushed against a wall, to talk about the incident. It is unclear from NBC’s report how the letter writer came to the conclusion the victim is traumatized.

According to NBC News, “A Democratic source said the minority wasn’t satisfied by the Republicans’ questions about the incident during the call, calling them cursory, and believed it should be investigated more deeply.”

As with the other decades old allegations against Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court nominee reportedly promptly denied the letter’s claims, under threat of criminal penalty, in a call with committee staff.

It is unclear if this latest accusation will feature in Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with the accuser who initially derailed Kavanaugh’s confirmation schedule, California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses Kavanaugh of having groped her at a high school party in the early 1980s.