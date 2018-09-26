Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday denied “Twilight Zone” allegations brought by Resistance TV lawyer Michael Avenatti, representing a D.C. resident named Julie Swetnick, of drugging women’s drinks and participating in multiple “gang rapes.”

“This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone,” Kavanaugh said in a statement released by the White House. “I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

Soon after, President Donald Trump accused Avenatti, who is also the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, of making “false accusations.”

Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

“Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Trump tweeted.

“He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships — a total low-life!”

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday where the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from Christine Blasey Ford — who accused Kavanaugh of groping and pinning her to a bed at a high school party — followed by Kavanaugh’s response to the committee.

Another woman, Deborah Ramirez, has also accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her during a college party.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter