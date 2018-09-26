“In March, I voted no on a massive spending package that contained unacceptably high spending levels,” Brat said in a statement. “I explained then that Republicans had called for spending to remain constant, except for an appropriate increase for defense spending to get our military rebuilt. But, in order to get nine Senate Democrats to agree to pass the bill, Congress increased spending over $400 billion. I could not support it when we were already over $21 trillion in debt.”

“Now, we are in a similar situation,” Brat continued. “Rather than go back and fix last year’s mistake, this bill locks in the $400 billion increase and actually increases spending on non-defense programs by another $1 billion. That is $10 billion more than the administration requested. This is unacceptable.”

President Trump may give away his political leverage on immigration this week as GOP leaders try to jam him on border wall funding and cheap-labor visa-worker programs.

Brat said he supports the pay raises for the troops that are included in the funding bill, but that the deal is, for the most part, “good for the swamp and bad for future generations who have to pay for it.”