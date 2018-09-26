Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) crime statistics for 2017 show nearly four times as many people were stabbed to death than were killed with rifles of every kind.

According to the Uniformed Crime Report, 1,591 people were killed with “knives or cutting instruments” while 403 were killed with “rifles.”

And the category of “rifles” covers bolt action, pump action, single shot, semi-automatic, and those the left describes as “assault weapons.” This means, only a percentage of the 403 deaths attributed to “rifles” would have been carried out with an “assault weapon.”

Additionally, the FBI report makes clear over 50 percent more people were killed with fists and feet than were killed with rifles of every kind.

The 2017 crime stats on stabbings and rifle deaths are very close to the numbers reported for 2016.

On October 16, 2017, Breitbart News reported the FBI’s stats showing 1,601 people were stabbed to death in 2016 while 347 were killed with rifles. That means over four times as many people were stabbed to death in 2016 than were shot and killed with rifles of every kind.

