FBI: More People Killed with Hammers, Clubs than with Rifles of Every Kind

Crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) show that more people were killed with hammers and clubs than with rifles of every kind in 2017.

According to the Uniform Crime Report, 467 people were killed with “blunt objects (hammers, clubs, etc.),” while 403 were killed were rifles.

The FBI report also reveals that 692 people were killed with “personal weapons” like “hands, fists, feet, etc..” and that is higher than the number of people killed with rifles and shotguns combined.

On May 21, 2014, Breitbart News reported FBI numbers showing that more people were killed with hammers and clubs than rifles in 2011. More people were killed with fists and feet than with rifles and shotguns combined in 2012.

On June 16, 2016, Breitbart News reported FBI numbers showing more than twice as many people were beaten to death with fists and feet in 2014 than were shot to death with rifles of every kind.

