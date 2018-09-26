Live Updates: Avenatti Circus Throws Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation into Chaos

Chip Somodevilla, Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Michael Avenatti

The latest accusations against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh — brought by Resistance TV lawyer Michael Avenatti, representing a D.C. resident named Julie Swetnick — have caused Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee to push even harder to derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Follow updates from Breitbart News on the latest developments in the Kavanaugh confirmation battle. All times eastern.

2:32 PM — Blasey Ford’s legal team releases their report on a polygraph test administered this August:

2:30 PM — Mark Judge responds to Swetnick/Avenatti claims:

2:25 PM — Trump’s dismissive tweet against Avenatti appears to have gotten under the 2020 hopeful’s skin. He has now responded twice in the past 40 minutes to insist that his legal record is very impressive.

2:22 PM — Merkley’s legal filing is now publicly available. Among several dubious claims, it repeats the argument presented by Democrats during Kavanaugh’s public hearings that the National Archives have not released enough documents from Kavanaugh’s tenure in the Bush (43) White House.

2:20 PM — Kavanaugh has already testified under oath in response to Swetnick’s allegations, according to Time. The testimony took place in a closed-door session with Senate Judiciary investigators.

2:00 PM — Video from Breitbart News shows actress Alyssa Milano protesting at the office of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS). Hyde-Smith is not a member of the Judiciary Committee.

1:58 PM — Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) is seeking a federal court injunction to halt Kavanaugh’s nomination, Politico reports.

1:55 PM — Kavanaugh and Republican senators unfazed by Swetnick’s allegation that Kavanaugh may have participated in “gang rapes” of other women and that he was “present” at a party where she was raped by multiple men.

1:53 PM — A CNN legal analyst says “it’s hard to believe” that the FBI “missed something as big, potentially, as this” new accusation in six background checks during Kavanaugh’s judicial career.

