Live Updates: Avenatti Circus Throws Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation into Chaos

The latest accusations against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh — brought by Resistance TV lawyer Michael Avenatti, representing a D.C. resident named Julie Swetnick — have caused Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee to push even harder to derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Follow updates from Breitbart News on the latest developments in the Kavanaugh confirmation battle. All times eastern.

2:32 PM — Blasey Ford’s legal team releases their report on a polygraph test administered this August:

2:30 PM — Mark Judge responds to Swetnick/Avenatti claims:

NEW: "Mr. Judge vehemently denies Ms. Swetnick’s allegations,” attorney for Mark Judge tells @ABC. https://t.co/2PRAkil3rc — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2018

2:29 PM —

GOP senators made a protective bubble around @SenatorCollins as she walked through reporters so she didn’t have to answer ?s, Collins is one of just a few toss-up votes on Kavanaugh — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) September 26, 2018

2:25 PM — Trump’s dismissive tweet against Avenatti appears to have gotten under the 2020 hopeful’s skin. He has now responded twice in the past 40 minutes to insist that his legal record is very impressive.

Trump pretends he is a tough guy. He is nothing of the kind. He grew up spoiled with a silver spoon in his mouth and a gold toilet under his butt. He was handed everything. That is why the majority of America & the UN laughs at him and calls him a con. But at least Putin is a fan — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Trump doesn’t even know anything about my background. Knows nothing about my history of over $1 Billion in verdicts and settlements. I have represented Republicans and Democrats. I have represented hard working people throughout this nation. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

2:22 PM — Merkley’s legal filing is now publicly available. Among several dubious claims, it repeats the argument presented by Democrats during Kavanaugh’s public hearings that the National Archives have not released enough documents from Kavanaugh’s tenure in the Bush (43) White House.

This Merkley suit is bonkers. The claim is that the Constitution prevents the Senate from holding a vote on a judicial nominee until the National Archives releases an indeterminate number of records about that nominee. pic.twitter.com/XgbWaHGPni — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 26, 2018

2:20 PM — Kavanaugh has already testified under oath in response to Swetnick’s allegations, according to Time. The testimony took place in a closed-door session with Senate Judiciary investigators.

2:00 PM — Video from Breitbart News shows actress Alyssa Milano protesting at the office of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS). Hyde-Smith is not a member of the Judiciary Committee.

1:58 PM — Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) is seeking a federal court injunction to halt Kavanaugh’s nomination, Politico reports.

1:55 PM — Kavanaugh and Republican senators unfazed by Swetnick’s allegation that Kavanaugh may have participated in “gang rapes” of other women and that he was “present” at a party where she was raped by multiple men.

Kavanaugh attorney Beth Wilkinson tells @wolfblitzer that Kavanaugh is NOT going to withdraw his nomination, & will continue to fight — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 26, 2018

Sen. Lindsey Graham in a new statement: "If Republicans bail out on this good man because of the smears and character assassination perpetrated by Michael Avenatti, we deserve our fate.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 26, 2018

1:53 PM — A CNN legal analyst says “it’s hard to believe” that the FBI “missed something as big, potentially, as this” new accusation in six background checks during Kavanaugh’s judicial career.