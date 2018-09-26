Questions About Julie Swetnick’s Claims: She Was in College When Brett Kavanaugh Was in High School

Questions arose Wednesday about claims by Julie Swetnick, the third “accuser” against Brett Kavanaugh, after it was revealed that she would have been in college during the time period she claims he was “present” at gang rapes at high school parties.

On Wednesday morning, Michael Avenatti, the aspiring presidential candidate and lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, released a sworn affidavit from Swetnick in which she claimed to have met Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge in “approximately 1980-1981.”

She then went on to claim that in 1981-82, she “became aware of efforts” by Kavanaugh, Judge, and others to “spike” the punch “at house parties I attended” with the intent of incapacitating a girl who could then be gang raped. She said she witnessed Kavanaugh and Judge lining up outside a room waiting for their “turn.” She also said that in 1982, she was a victim of such gang rape, while drugged, with Kavanaugh and Judge “present.”

However, according to the New York Times, “Ms. Swetnick grew up in Montgomery County, Md., graduating from Gaithersburg High School in 1980 before attending college at the University of Maryland, according to a résumé for her posted online. Judge Kavanaugh graduated from Georgetown Prep in 1983.”

That means she would have met Kavanaugh while she was 17 or 18, and he was 15 or 16 years old. It also would mean that she was attending high school parties while in college.

So to summarize claims: Swetnick graduated High School in 1980.

In 1982, as a college student, she was attending high-school parties where druggings & gang rapes occurred with regularity.

She went back to those parties 10 times.

She is just now reporting this, 37 years later.

Ok — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 26, 2018

One bit that investigators will focus on (if they ever agree to interview Swetnick) is why she was attending high school parties when she was already in college. https://t.co/keM0MZECIR pic.twitter.com/ZlCWsk7ZQi — Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 26, 2018

To review the Avenatti claim: a woman claims that when she was a college aged adult (graduated high school in 1980), she went to high school parties where high school girls were drugged and raped and she, as the adult present, did nothing but avoid the punch. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 26, 2018

Senate Judiciary Committee staff investigating Swetnick’s claims have reportedly failed to find corroborating witnesses or evidence, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.