Rep. Ted Lieu Slimes ‘Angry’ Kavanaugh: Imagine Him ‘Inebriated’

(INSET: Rep. Ted Lieu) Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 27, 2018. - University professor Christine Blasey Ford, 51, told a tense Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that could make or break Kavanaugh's nomination she was "100 percent" …
GABRIELLA DEMCZUK/AFP/Getty Images, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) took to Twitter on Thursday to ridicule Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in response to testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct by two other women and whose name has been dragged through the mud over the allegations, was emotional as he again categorically denied all of the charges and described how the ordeal had devastated his family.

Kavanaugh was near tears on several occasionsduring his testimony, as was his wife Ashley, who sat behind him in the hearing room.

“If Brett Kavanaugh can be this angry on national TV, imagine what he’s like when he gets inebriated,” Lieu tweeted. 

Lieu then retweeted other tweets disparaging Kavanaugh as he was testifying.

“Instead we can see the mean drunk… and he’s sober #KavanaughConfirmation,” Rosalind Chao tweeted.

“So, did that work for women? Having Kav yelling and screaming and whining about his future? Attacking sexual assault victims, ‘the left’ and ‘the Clintons?’ Seriously?” Michelangelo Signorile, a left-wing radio host tweeted.

“One word: Frightening,” Jennifer Rubin, the “conservative” columnist with the Washington Post tweeted.

 

