Donald Trump: Brett Kavanaugh Testimony ‘Powerful, Honest, and Riveting’

President Donald Trump praised Judge Brett Kavanaugh for his testimony during an emotional hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday.

“Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing first featured testimony from Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, before allowing the judge to respond to her allegations.

Kavanaugh delivered a raw, emotional opening statement, criticizing Senate Democrats, leftists, and the media for trying to destroy his reputation and his family.

Trump criticized Democrats for the last-minute hearing and their treatment of his Supreme Court nominee.

“Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist,” Trump wrote. “The Senate must vote!”

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also praised Kavanaugh.

“I love Kavanaugh’s tone,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. “It’s nice to see a conservative man fight for his honor and his family against a 35-year-old claim with ZERO evidence and lots of holes that amounts to nothing more than a political hit job by the Dems.”

