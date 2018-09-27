Donald Trump Jr. Praises Brett Kavanaugh: ‘Nice to See a Conservative Man Fight’

Donald Trump Jr. praised Judge Brett Kavanaugh Thursday after the Supreme Court nominee angrily denounced Democrats’ smear attempts against him and his family.

“I love Kavanaugh’s tone,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. “It’s nice to see a conservative man fight for his honor and his family against a 35 year old claim with ZERO evidence and lots of holes that amounts to nothing more than a political hit job by the Dems.”

Kavanaugh angrily denounced his accusers’ allegations during the Senate Judiciary hearing, furious that he had to wait so long to testify to clear his name:

Trump Jr. appeared annoyed that Senate Republicans were not sufficiently fired up to defend Kavanaugh.

“Others in the GOP should take notice!” he wrote, pointing to Kavanaugh’s tone.

Trump Jr. also blasted Democrats for their tactics in delaying the confirmation vote.

“Pro tip: They don’t have any honor or shame,” he wrote.

One White House aide confirmed to Breitbart News that President Trump watched the proceedings.

Other aides in the White House were markedly more optimistic after Kavanaugh’s testimony, calling it “extremely powerful” in a conversation with Breitbart News.

Trump Jr. also shared a video of Sen. Lindsey Graham angrily responding to Democrats’ last-minute smear attempts: