Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, chided Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) on Thursday at a hearing questioning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about his alleged sexual misconduct against Christine Blasey Ford at a high school party for mocking him about his high school yearbook.

Leahy had staff hold up a blown-up photo of Kavanaugh from a high school yearbook that included what Kavanaugh described as jokes made about students, including himself.

“I’m going to talk about my high school record if you’re going to sit here and mock me,” Kavanaugh said.

Grassley interrupted the exchange.

‘I think we were all very fair to Dr. Ford,” Grassley said. “Shouldn’t we be just as fair to Judge Kavanaugh?”

Kavanaugh went on to say that he worked hard in high school, was at the top or near the top of his class, was an athlet, and volunteered outside of school.

“Does this yearbook reflect who you are?” Leahy said.

“If we want to sit here and talk about whether a Supreme Court nomination should be based on a high school yearbook page, I think that has taken us to a new level of absurdity,” Grassley said.

