Left Mocks Brett Kavanaugh for Crying: ‘Fake,’ ‘Unhinged,’ ‘Too Emotional’

A wide range of liberal journalists, actors, and left-wing activists mocked Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s tearful defense before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday against an allegation of sexual assault brought forth by California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford.

Kavanaugh’s emotional opening statement condemned Democratic lawmakers for a “search and destroy” campaign against his nomination, choking up and weeping while talking about the effect of the salacious allegations on his family.

Various Twitter-endorsed Verified accounts said the delivery of his statement shows that Kavanaugh does not have the strength or “temperament” to serve on the high court.

