Lindsey Graham Blasts Dianne Feinstein: ‘This Is the Most Unethical Sham Since I’ve Been In Politics’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) charged in a fiery speech during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday that the sexual assault allegations, led by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh amount to “the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics.”

Sen. Graham noted that 23 minutes after President Trump nominated Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he will oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination “with everything I have” because the “stakes are simply too high.”

The South Carolina Senator knocked ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) for knowledge of the sexual allegation against Kavanaugh during his meeting with her and the fact that she had already recommended lawyer Debra Katz to Christine Blasey Ford, the woman that now accuses Kavanaugh of assaulting her. Graham blasted Feinstein, saying that she could have come to the Senate Republicans about this accusation well before the Senate Judiciary nomination hearings and, instead, contended that Feinstein wants to “destroy” Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“If you wanted an FBI investigation, then you could have come to us, what you wanted to do was destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020, you’ve said that,” Graham went on. “Not me.”

Sen. Graham noted that he voted for both of Obama’s Supreme Court nominees, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, and said that he would have never subjected them to these allegations as Feinstein did to Kavanaugh. Graham charged that this is the “most unethical sham” he has ever witnessed as a senator.

“I would never done to them, what you have done to this guy,” Sen. Graham said. “This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics, and if you really wanted to know the truth you sure as hell wouldn’t have done the same thing you did to this guy.”

Graham continued, “I cannot imagine what you and your family have gone through. Boy y’all want power – I hope you never get it. I hope the American people see through this sham. That you knew about it and held it, you had no pretention of protecting Dr. Ford, none. She is as much of a victim as you are.”

“When it comes to this, you’re looking for a fair process; you came to the wrong town at the wrong time, my friend,” Graham said.

“I’ve been through Hell and then some,” Kavanaugh said in response to Graham’s question about the nomination process.

Kavanaugh, in his opening statement, lambasted Senate Democrats for turning the Supreme Court nomination process into a political witchhunt. Kavanaugh said, “This confirmation process has become a national disgrace … You have replaced ‘advice and consent’ with ‘search and destroy.’”