Photos: Senate Democrats Smile, Laugh Before Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats were smiling and laughing just moments before Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor alleging Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her over three decades again, was set to testify before the panel Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) smiles while chatting with actress Alyssa Milano, who was invited to the hearing by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (Photo Screenshot/C-SPAN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) has a wide grin as he passes a smiling Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)(Photo Screenshot/C-SPAN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has a wide smile as she walks past Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) (Photo Screenshot/C-SPAN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) looks jovial as she chats with an identity woman (Photo Screenshot/C-SPAN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPTEMBER 27: Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) grin as they chat with an identity woman (Photo Screenshot/C-SPAN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) looks very happy as she stands next to Patrick Leahy (D-VT) (Photo Screenshot/C-SPAN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPTEMBER 27: Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) share a laugh moments before Ford’s testimony was slated to start. (Photo Screenshot/CSPAN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPTEMBER 27: Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Chris Coons (D-CT) smirk before Ford’s testimony was slated to start. (Photo Screenshot/C-SPAN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) smile widely as Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) gives a thumbs up. (Photo Screenshot/C-SPAN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) smiles ear to ear while talking with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (Photo Screenshot/C-SPAN)

President Donald Trump said Democrats are “laughing” at the attacks on Kavanaugh’s character in a press conference Wednesday night: “They know it’s a big, fat con job.”

.@POTUS on the Democrats and accusations against Kavanaugh: "They know it's a big fat con job."

“And they go into a room, and I guarantee you, they laugh like hell at what they pulled off on you and on the public.”