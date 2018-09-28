A group of protesters against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were arrested by Capitol Hill police prior to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote to send the Judge’s confirmation to the full Senate.

Video footage and photos of the scenes were shared to social media:

November is coming pic.twitter.com/gnNsY7scBp — natalie gontcharova (@natalie_nyc) September 28, 2018

Protestors sitting in on the hallway outside the hearing room pic.twitter.com/57t1YCaAMe — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) September 28, 2018

Protestors blowing rape whistles and getting arrested in the Dirksen senate building. pic.twitter.com/azW65SgD3B — Emily Witt (@embot) September 28, 2018

Police arrest protestors outside Senate Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/GipVjphGd2 — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) September 28, 2018

PHOTOS: Protesters arrested on Capitol Hill ahead of Kavanaugh nomination votehttps://t.co/7tPdhfzSVu pic.twitter.com/9aS5Cm7vfN — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 28, 2018

Protesters are arrested as they sit and block the second-floor Dirksen Senate Office Building hallway on the same floor of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Photo by @guygruber pic.twitter.com/NawUQ7KUM4 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 28, 2018

Protesters arrested in Capitol: "We believe Christine! We believe Christine! We believe Christine pic.twitter.com/pksvUlwraY — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2018

"Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame! Shame!" Protesters outside the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing are taken into custody by Capitol Police after blocking the hallway by sitting down. pic.twitter.com/5kB2Adhmn5 — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2018

A group of leftists being arrested inside the Hart building. pic.twitter.com/O4Ct78yrdg — Matthew Perdie (@PerdieXAmerica) September 28, 2018

Office of @SenatorCollins taken over by anti-Kavanaugh activists chanting “Collins, be a hero” pic.twitter.com/yFP2VOGqwo — Matthew Perdie (@PerdieXAmerica) September 28, 2018

17 year old girl saying that she believes the nomination of Kavanaugh is going to further normalize college rape culture. pic.twitter.com/anv1NsjtVg — Matthew Perdie (@PerdieXAmerica) September 28, 2018

In addition to the chaos on Capitol Hill, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court, where Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) spoke.

I’m outside the Supreme Court where demonstrators have gathered to protest Supreme Court Justice Nominee Brett Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/FZa27YLI8F — Scarianna 👻 (@arivnnv_) September 28, 2018

Demonstrators gather outside the Supreme Court protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh ahead of today's expected vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee. https://t.co/iKsKxRUq9t pic.twitter.com/8V6b73PJ4t — ABC News (@ABC) September 28, 2018

According to reports, at least 100 protesters gathered outside the Portland, Maine, office of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a key Republican swing vote.

Protesters opposing Brett Kavanaugh have a moment of silence for survivors who have come forward outside of Senator Susan Collins’ Portland office building. #BrettKavanuagh #SusanCollins #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/TjTXlEb9Fy — Brianna Soukup (@Brianna_PPH) September 28, 2018

Hundreds chanting, “we will remember in November,” as protesters gather outside Senator Susan Collins’ Portland office. #KavanaghHearing pic.twitter.com/ugWnOIT8FD — Jim Keithley (@JimKeithleyWMTW) September 28, 2018

Protesters are preparing to stage a sit in at Senatir Collins' Portland office pic.twitter.com/dud7XXF1mD — Susan Sharon (@SusanSharon1) September 28, 2018

More than 100 protesters gathering in downtown Portland, Maine outside the office of Senator Susan Collins pic.twitter.com/9mvkubnzX3 — Susan Sharon (@SusanSharon1) September 28, 2018

Protesters have a moment of silence for all the women who have come forward w accounts of their abuse outside of Susan Collins’ office in Portland, ME. Photo by Press Herald photographer Brianna Soukup pic.twitter.com/aQ1TBLUBmr — Michele McDonald (@michelePPH) September 28, 2018

Protesters funneling in and out of Senator Collins' Portland office. There's no room to move. No room in the hall pic.twitter.com/pu3J6qV6OH — Susan Sharon (@SusanSharon1) September 28, 2018

Back in Washington, D.C., the Washington Examiner‘s Alex Thomas reported Collins was meeting with five protesters.

the scene outside Sen. Collins office where five protesters are going to meet Collins. pic.twitter.com/MhLooNVKLe — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) September 28, 2018

Earlier Friday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who announced his support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation, was confronted by female protesters inside a Senate lift.

A sexual assault survivor just confronted Jeff Flake (who just announced he's voting for Kavanaugh): "Don't look away from me! Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me, that you will let people like that go into the highest court of the land" pic.twitter.com/Jix2BI090B — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 28, 2018

“I told the story of my sexual assault. I told it because I recognized the story that she is telling the truth,” the woman said to Flake. “What you are doing is allowing someone who actually violating a woman to sit on the Supreme Court. This is not tolerable,” a protester shouted at the outgoing Arizona lawmaker. “I have two children. I cannot imagine that for the next 40 years they will have to have someone in the Supreme Court who has been accused of violating a young girl. What are you doing, sir?”