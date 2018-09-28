Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Freak Out on Capitol Hill, Local GOP Offices

Kavanaugh Protesters
A group of protesters against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were arrested by Capitol Hill police prior to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote to send the Judge’s confirmation to the full Senate.

Video footage and photos of the scenes were shared to social media:

US Capitol Police arrest demonstrators for protesting against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court as the US Senate Judiciary Committee considers his nomination, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 28, 2018. – Kavanaugh’s contentious Supreme Court nomination will be put to an initial vote Friday, the day after a dramatic Senate hearing saw the judge furiously fight back against sexual assault allegations recounted in harrowing detail by his accuser. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

In addition to the chaos on Capitol Hill, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court, where Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) spoke.

Actress Alyssa Milano speaks as activist demonstrate against US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the court in Washington, DC, on September 28, 2018. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Singer Joan Baez speaks as activist demonstrate against US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the court in Washington, DC, on September 28, 2018. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Demonstrators protesting against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court hold a rally outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, September 28, 2018. – Kavanaugh’s contentious Supreme Court nomination will be put to an initial vote Friday, the day after a dramatic Senate hearing saw the judge furiously fight back against sexual assault allegations recounted in harrowing detail by his accuser. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

According to reports, at least 100 protesters gathered outside the Portland, Maine, office of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a key Republican swing vote.

Back in Washington, D.C., the Washington Examiner‘s Alex Thomas reported Collins was meeting with five protesters.

Earlier Friday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who announced his support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation, was confronted by female protesters inside a Senate lift.

“I told the story of my sexual assault. I told it because I recognized the story that she is telling the truth,” the woman said to Flake. “What you are doing is allowing someone who actually violating a woman to sit on the Supreme Court. This is not tolerable,” a protester shouted at the outgoing Arizona lawmaker. “I have two children. I cannot imagine that for the next 40 years they will have to have someone in the Supreme Court who has been accused of violating a young girl. What are you doing, sir?”

