Memphis Chamber of Commerce president Phil Trenary was shot and killed Thursday night near the National Civil Rights Museum.

Trenary had just left a downtown restaurant when he was killed.

The Memphis Police Department described the suspect:

The victim has been pronounced deceased at ROH. The suspect responsible is described as a male Black with dreadlocks wearing a blue shirt who was in a white 4-dr F150. https://t.co/ofJsAZMLuu — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 28, 2018

The Memphis Chamber of Commerce tweeted, “It is with sad hearts that we confirm that we have lost our dear leader and friend. Our president and CEO Phil Trenary died this evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Trenary family.”

CNN reports that Memphis’ murder rate is “16.3 murders for every 100,000 residents” and the city sees “1,168 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents.” As the result Memphis is one of America’s most violent cities.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.