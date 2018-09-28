Doug Jones a ‘No’ on Kavanaugh — ‘Process Has Been Flawed from the Beginning and Incomplete at the End’

Late Thursday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) made it official and announced he would not vote for Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

There was some speculation Jones was already a “no” vote, as pointed out in a Politico story earlier this week. In a statement to the press, Jones made it official.

“The Kavanaugh nomination process has been flawed from the beginning and incomplete at the end. Dr. Ford was credible and courageous and I am concerned about the message our vote will be sending to our sons and daughters, as well as victims of sexual assault. I will be voting no.”

I have called for:

—Complete disclosure of all documents

—Subpoena Mark Judge

—Postpone the vote

Dr. Ford was credible & courageous.

What message will we send to our daughters & sons, let alone sexual assault victims?

The message I will send is this—I vote no. #RightSideofHistory — Doug Jones (@DougJones) September 28, 2018

The junior Alabama senator had resisted earlier calls to commit to voting for Kavanaugh despite polling showing a majority of Alabamians wanting Kavanaugh’s confirmation. The Alabama Democrat, who defeated former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore a year ago, is up for re-election in 2020.

