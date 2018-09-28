Jeff Flake: I Will Vote to Confirm Brett Kavanaugh

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) revealed in a statement Friday that he will vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Flake, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was considered a key swing vote to confirm Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.
The senator’s full statement reads:
After hearing more than 30 hours of testimony from Judge Kavanaugh earlier this month, I was prepared to support his nomination based on his view of the law and his record as a judge. In fact, I commented at the time that had he been nominated in another era, he would have likely received 90+ votes.
When Dr. Ford’s allegations against Judge Kavanaugh surfaced two weeks ago, I insisted that she be allowed to testify before the committee moved to a vote. Yesterday, we heard compelling testimony from Dr. Ford, as well as a persuasive response from Judge Kavanaugh. I wish that I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty.
What I do know is that our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law. While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate’s advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well.
I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.
CNN reports that when Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) heard the news of Flake’s decision, his immediate response was, “Oh f*ck.”
.@JeffFlake is a YES on Kavanaugh.@SunlenSerfaty broke that news to Sen. Coons in the hallway as he walked into the hearing.
Coons said, “Oh f—k,” then choked up, “We each make choices for our own reason. I’m struggling, sorry.”
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 28, 2018
Left-wing protesters at the Capitol immediately confronted Flake after his announcement.
WATCH — Sexual assault survivors confront Jeff Flake on the elevator moments after he says he will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/2d3ABs0s2H
— J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) September 28, 2018
Flake is not running for re-election in the 2018 midterm elections.
.