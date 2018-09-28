A visibly angry Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) lamented the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as the panel is slated to vote whether the judge’s nomination should proceed to the full Senate Friday afternoon.

Kamala Harris: “This should not be tyranny of the majority. There has not been a fair process in place from the beginning on this. It should not be about raw power influencing the outcome of a decision about who will sit for a lifetime on the U.S. Supreme Court” #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/zhrOnIIobO — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) September 28, 2018

“You know, we have a democracy,” Harris, flanked by Democrat members of the committee, began.” There should not be tyranny of the majority. We have a democracy, and there has not been a fair process in place from the beginning on this. It should not be about raw power influencing the outcome of a decision about that is about not only a statement about what we hold as being precious and important about our system of justice, but who will sit for a lifetime on the United States Supreme Court.”

Harris, a 2020 hopeful, continued angerly: “This has been about raw power, seeing that in display this morning, we’ve been seeing it from this process since the beginning. Failure to give us the documents, failure to interview all the witnesses, failure to give us the ability to do a sufficient background check to know who this individual is. It’s been pushing and pushing and ramming this thing through because they have the power, instead of the integrity to say ‘let’s let the American people know about what happened. Have transparency in the system. Have integrity in the system. This is a failure of this body to do what it has always said it is about, which is be deliberative.”

Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled at 1:30 p.m. vote on sending Kavanaugh’s nomination through the panel. Sens. Bob Corker (R-TN) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ), a key Republican swing vote, have announced their support for the Trump court pick.