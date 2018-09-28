Live Updates*** Senate Judiciary Committee to Vote on Brett Kavanaugh Nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday morning will hold a committee vote on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination hours after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testified before the committee on Thursday.

12:24 PM: Tester a “No.”

JON TESTER IS A NO on Kavanaugh. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 28, 2018

12:21 PM: Chairman Grassley doing excellent job–succinctly pointing out when Democrats are wrong and moving the hearing along. He may realize some Republicans may not be doing Kavanaugh any favors by bloviating and asks Republicans to keep their statements brief.

12:20 PM: Pressure on Collins:

Crowd of protestors continues to grow outside Senator Susan Collins’ Portland office. ⁦@WMTWTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/fIX4Q0ofKq — Jim Keithley (@JimKeithleyWMTW) September 28, 2018

Hundreds chanting, “we will remember in November,” as protesters gather outside Senator Susan Collins’ Portland office. #KavanaghHearing pic.twitter.com/ugWnOIT8FD — Jim Keithley (@JimKeithleyWMTW) September 28, 2018

12:15 PM: Coons says he was against Kavanaugh after he first testified because of Kavanaugh’s expansive view of executive power. He asks for a one-week delay and says “not recalling is not the same as refuting” when talking about the various named parties who have sent in statements to the Judiciary Committee about the gathering in question.

12:10 PM: Indiana’s Mike Braun (GOP Senate challenger) after Dem. Donnelly announces “no” vote on Kavanaugh:

This entire process has been an embarrassment to our democracy as Hoosiers watched firsthand how Senator Donnelly’s liberal colleagues used uncorroborated allegations to create a media circus designed to smear and destroy Judge Kavanaugh’s reputation. Donnelly’s decision to oppose President Trump’s highly qualified nominee is a grave mistake, but proves he is more concerned with standing with his liberal Democrat leaders than standing for Hoosiers. I continue to strongly support Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

12:05 PM: House Democrats now saying Kavanaugh “should be prosecuted to full extent of the law.” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is the House Judiciary Committee’s Ranking Member.

Someone committed perjury under oath in the Senate Judiciary Committee and I think it was Judge #Kavanaugh and therefore he should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and should not serve as a judge on any court. – @RepGutierrez #twill #BelieveSurviviors https://t.co/CLokautSZN — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) September 28, 2018

11:55 AM: Cruz lamenting today’s tribalism and says Kavanaugh may never be able to coach girl’s basketball again–he says could be a “real consequence” of the hearings. He also says that Kavanaugh doesn’t have a “pattern” of sexual assault like many other disgraced executives/journalists who have been exposed. He says Kavanaugh’s reputation “for a long time” has been that of a “boring boy scout.”

11:45 AM: Collins still undecided.

SUSAN COLLINS just told me she hasn’t made up her mind yet on Brett Kavanaugh for SCOTUS. She declined to comment on the hearing yesterday. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 28, 2018

11: 40 AM: Donnelly (D-IN), who voted for Gorsuch, voting “no.”

Read Joe's statement on the Kavanaugh nomination: pic.twitter.com/JvjTOKEDyF — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) September 28, 2018

11:34 AM: Dems more about grandstanding than attending committee hearing:

This morning, @SenKamalaHarris and I walked out of the Judiciary Committee markup on Brett Kavanaugh. This Committee and the Republicans have tossed out all rules and norms to push Brett Kavanaugh onto the Supreme Court. We will not be part of this sham. pic.twitter.com/F1coQbXrwd — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 28, 2018

The protest here is deafening in Dirksen pic.twitter.com/NDeou0iv23 — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) September 28, 2018

Kamala Harris: “This should not be tyranny of the majority. There has not been a fair process in place from the beginning on this. It should not be about raw power influencing the outcome of a decision about who will sit for a lifetime on the U.S. Supreme Court” #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/zhrOnIIobO — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) September 28, 2018

11:31 AM: Klobuchar says there was “a lot of chest beating” that went on on the other side and says she doesn’t think the “innocent” was protected yesterday. She doesn’t want to hear about Republicans “respecting” Ford if they are not going to support an FBI investigation. Klobuchar says Kavanaugh was “sanctimonious” and nobody is “entitled” to be on the Supreme Court.

11:24 AM: Grassley immediately points out that Kavanaugh’s calendar has six boys listed and Dr. Ford said there were four boys at the gathering in question. Grassley says Whitehouse’s allegations about FBI investigations are false.

11:17 AM: Whitehouse claiming July 1 entry on Kavanaugh’s calendar could be “corroborating evidence.” Whitehouse says Mark Judge’s letter is “ridiculous” and “investigator Kavanaugh” would not have tolerated letters like this from the “third person in the room” had their been one with Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

11:15 AM: Whitehouse doesn’t buy Kavanaugh’s explanations about boofing and Devil’s Triangle. People around the world must have been confused by all of this slang brought up in yesterday’s hearing.

"I don't believe 'the Devil's triangle' is a drinking game," Sen. Whitehouse tells Congress, "and I don't believe calling yourself a 'girls alumnus' is being her friend." https://t.co/NmIZm7XrXq pic.twitter.com/2xrpEEXbus — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 28, 2018

Sen. Whitehouse says that he doesn't find Kavanaugh credible, and cites his explanations for his yearbook entries. "I don't believe boof is flatuence and Devil's Triangle is a drinking game." — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) September 28, 2018

.@SenWhitehouse: “This may, may, be powerful corroborating evidence that the assault happened, that it happened that day and that it happened in that place, but with no FBI investigation, we can’t tell.” pic.twitter.com/wrpd6wj0K1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2018

11:05 AM: Cornyn blasts the indecency of the process and blames Democrats for the indecency.

Cornyn compares inquiry into Kavanaugh with McCarthy hearings. "I think this process has been cruel and reckless and indecent," he says. — Zach Wolf (@zbyronwolf) September 28, 2018

Republican Sen. John Cornyn said it would be wrong to force Mark Judge to testify given his struggle with addiction: “That is cruel… That is indecent.” — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) September 28, 2018

10:57 AM: Grassley says the American Bar Association (ABA) is not going to dictate what the Committee does. He says the letter was just from the ABA president.

Senator #Durbin is reading the American Bar Association letter asking for the confirmation to be delayed. It will "negatively affect the great trust necessary for the American people to have in the Supreme Court." #KavanaughHearings — Alex Miller (@AlexMillerNews) September 28, 2018

10:45 AM: Dems. using hearing to rally midterm voters:

The deep, roiling anger across America cannot be overstated. Dr. Ford was the most credible witness ever. But it didn’t matter. She was an inconvenient speed bump on the GOP rush to overturn Roe.

Dr. Ford is all of us. If she is not believed, who among us will ever be? #Nov6 — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) September 28, 2018

10:35 AM: Graham says he’s not going to shut up. He urges Democrats to listen to Joe Biden. He says based on evidence, “this would not get out of the batter’s box. He says FBI investigation will not do anything.

.@LindseyGrahamSC: “I know I’m a single white male from South Carolina and I’ve been told I should shut up but I will not shut up, if that’s okay.” pic.twitter.com/gG5DutufW3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2018

.@LindseyGrahamSC on Kavanaugh: “Would you have picked him? No. But you lost the election. And that has consequences.” — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) September 28, 2018

"Six FBI investigations and we missed the sophomore, junior gang rapist? We didn't miss it. It's a bunch of garbage." Sen. Lindsey Graham gives passionate speech during final meeting before Senate votes on Kavanaugh https://t.co/DUyAiQPUOm pic.twitter.com/EJdZ70uvzS — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 28, 2018

Lindsey Graham just fired a warning shot to the Senate Judiciary Committee: "If I am chairman next year … I'm going to remember this. There's the process before Kavanaugh, and the process after Kavanaugh." — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) September 28, 2018

.@LindseyGrahamSC: “Every custom the Senate has embraced before Kavanaugh has been pretty much destroyed and I don’t know if it will ever be revived.” pic.twitter.com/DPrYW2qkq8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2018

Left upset:

I thoroughly enjoyed watching @LindseyGrahamSC perform for @realDonaldTrump yesterday according to script. Watching him lick Trump’s boots while auditioning to take Sessions’ job as AG was great theater. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 28, 2018

Mansplaining taken to its most repulsive degree as @LindseyGrahamSC tells Christine Blasey Ford that he knows better than she does what happened to her & who attacked her. But bad as that is, voting onto the court a man like Kavanaugh is itself a crime against women & all of us. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 28, 2018

Nauseated and stunned by the fabric of lies out of the mouth of @LindseyGrahamSC about the process, about the case, about the court, about the committee, about the Democratic Party, about the people involved, about the stakes, about the morality of this situation. Even for him. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 28, 2018

10:30 AM: While the hearing is taking place, Harris, Hirono, Blumenthal holding press conferences:

Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Senator Mazie Hirono hold a news conference after walking out of the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. https://t.co/nEBgAY1PCr — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2018

Senate Democrats, flanked by women of the House, are decrying Judiciary Committee as a sham. ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ : “This is about raw power.” pic.twitter.com/7udNeoB9ky — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) September 28, 2018

10:20 AM: Leahy claims this is not about delaying the vote until after the election. He says historians will view this moment as a “turning point.” Leahy accuses Kavanaugh of lying every time he has come before the Judiciary Committee and says the only person who has denied the alleged assault did not happen is Kavanaugh. Leahy says the others have said they simply do not recall the incident in question. He says he does not have the “veracity” or the “temperament” to be a Justice.

Sen. Leahy: Feels like Alice in Wonderland around here. We are no longer an independent body but an arm of the Trump White House. This committee is on the verge of confirming a nominee who has been credibly accused of sexual assault. — Russ Spencer (@russfox5) September 28, 2018

10:17 AM: Hatch says it’s time to “end the circus” and “it’s time to vote.”

10:06 AM: Harris: “This hearing is a sham…” Dems who walked out are holding a press conference while the hearing is going on…

Moments ago I walked out of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Kavanaugh. This hearing is a sham and Dr. Ford and the American people deserve better. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 28, 2018

Dem House lawmakers just stood up, seemed to be staring at the Judiciary Committee, and then walked out: pic.twitter.com/btbbrJzMv3 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 28, 2018

The committee will vote on Kavanaugh's nomination at 1:30 today, @KamalaHarris refused to vote on the motion. She just walked out of the committee as the Chairman talked about Kavanaugh's reputation pic.twitter.com/9b5GeNoIYK — Joyce Koh (@JoyceKohTV) September 28, 2018

Three empty spots have stayed empty on the Dem side: Blumenthal, Hirono and Harris. pic.twitter.com/l4U2Jllkmp — Kate Irby (@kateirby) September 28, 2018

10:01 AM:

.@JeffFlake is a YES on Kavanaugh.@SunlenSerfaty broke that news to Sen. Coons in the hallway as he walked into the hearing. Coons said, “Oh f—k,” then choked up, “We each make choices for our own reason. I’m struggling, sorry.” — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 28, 2018

9:56 AM: Feinstein blasts Kavanaugh for “yelling at Democrats” on Thursday and accusing them of using Ford as a political weapon. She says she has never seen a nominee behave like Kavanaugh.

BREAKING: Republicans just defeated our motion to subpoena Mark Judge, the individual Dr. Blasey Ford places in the room during her assault. They have no interest in the facts or the truth. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 28, 2018

9:53 AM: Harris leaves hearing in protest with other Senate Democrats:

Kamala Harris walks out of Senate Judiciary hearing room in disgust. Blumenthal and Hirono follow — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 28, 2018

NOW: Sev Dem Senators have left the hearing in protest. Saw: Harris, Hirono, Whitehouse, Blumenthal. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 28, 2018

DEMS STILL AT HEARING: Booker, Coons, Klobuchar, Durbin, Feinstein. #AlreadyOffRails — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 28, 2018

9:51 AM: Grassley says he found both Ford and Kavanaugh credible and there is no reason to deny Kavanaugh a seat based on the evidence presented to date.

9:50 AM: Panel votes, 11-8, to schedule 1:30 PM ET vote. Sens. Harris (D-CA) and Booker (D-NJ) do not vote to protest.

9:41 AM: Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) moves to subpoena Mark Judge.

“He has never been questioned by any member of our committee,” he says. “He has never submitted a detailed account of what he knows.”

Grassley reads Judge’s letters submitted to the committee last night.

Left enraged at Flake:

He likes to talk a big game. But disappoints every time. What a fraud. https://t.co/wZW4sbN56z — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) September 28, 2018

Anyway, a legitimacy crisis is unfolding before us and it's only a question of when the cataclysmic moment comes when no one can deny it anymore. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 28, 2018

If you were counting on Jeff Flake to ever stand up when it counts you have not been watching this movie the past two years. https://t.co/zdOCFARMza — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) September 28, 2018

the main difference between jeff flake and the rest of the republican caucus is that jeff flake is a little more transparent about being a morally bankrupt fraud https://t.co/p01UthC6kb — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 28, 2018

.@JeffreyToobin goes in on Flake 🔥 Toobin: "If there is a weaker, more pathetic political figure in the U.S. than Jeff Flake, i'm not aware of who it is. I thought yesterday was a classic demonstration of his inability to stand for anything" pic.twitter.com/3wZWqT6YWI — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 28, 2018

Flake confronted by rape victim:

“Don’t look away from me. Look at me and tell me that is doesn’t matter what happens to me” – through tears, a rape victim confronting Flake on live television. https://t.co/qsVA24RpTJ — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 28, 2018

A sexual assault survivor just confronted Jeff Flake (who just announced he's voting for Kavanaugh): "Don't look away from me! Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me, that you will let people like that go into the highest court of the land" pic.twitter.com/Jix2BI090B — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 28, 2018

9:40 AM: Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) begins the proceedings.

9:35 AM: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) will vote for Kavanaugh: