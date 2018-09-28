Michael Bloomberg ups Ante, Pledges $100 Million to Secure Gun Control Congress

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg addresses the United States Conference of Mayors at the Fountainebleau Hotel on June 26, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. The mayors conference brought mayors from across the country together to urge Americans to move past what they say is WashingtonÕs stalled partisan gridlock …
Joe Raedle/Getty

Michael Bloomberg is upping his financial support for gun control candidates by $20 million, bringing his overall funding pledge for the November midterms to $100 million.

His goal–a gun control Congress that supports climate change legislation.

On June 22, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Bloomberg committed to spending $80 million to flip the House to a pro-gun control majority.

He announced his intentions via Twitter:

Axios now reports that Bloomberg is raising his commitment by $20 million, which means he is prepared to spend $100 million for a gun control Congress.

Bloomberg believes his money can turn a mediocre blue wave into a seismic shift. One of his advisers said, “We want to take a Category 3 storm and turn it into a Cat 5.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.