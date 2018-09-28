Michael Bloomberg ups Ante, Pledges $100 Million to Secure Gun Control Congress

Michael Bloomberg is upping his financial support for gun control candidates by $20 million, bringing his overall funding pledge for the November midterms to $100 million.

His goal–a gun control Congress that supports climate change legislation.

On June 22, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Bloomberg committed to spending $80 million to flip the House to a pro-gun control majority.

He announced his intentions via Twitter:

Congress has failed, legislatively & constitutionally. We need new leadership that will re-assert Congress as a co-equal branch of government. In the midterm elections, I will be supporting Democrats & their bid to take over the House. My full statement: https://t.co/JWmUegL4J1 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) June 20, 2018

Axios now reports that Bloomberg is raising his commitment by $20 million, which means he is prepared to spend $100 million for a gun control Congress.

Bloomberg believes his money can turn a mediocre blue wave into a seismic shift. One of his advisers said, “We want to take a Category 3 storm and turn it into a Cat 5.”

