Nolte: Christine Blasey Ford Brought No Evidence but Plenty of Contradictions

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her in 1982 when they were both teenagers, sounded credible to a lot of people. Even those who want to see Kavanaugh confirmed are writing and talking about how credible she sounded, how real and raw.

At the risk of sounding callous — So what?

Now that we live in this Orwellian world where if you do not express the CorrectThink, your humanity is suspect, maybe people are saying this because that is what we are supposed to say. Well, all I know is that I did not find her at all credible — and I am not going to say anything different.

I certainly sympathized with Dr. Ford, and she did change my mind about one thing. I no longer believe she was part of a grand plan to destroy Kavanaugh. Rather, I do believe she wanted to remain anonymous, I do believe she is a victim of the Senate Democrats who re-victimized a woman who has already been damaged in some terrible way.

But was she a credible witness, believable…?

Not even close.

Even what Dr. Ford remembers doesn’t add up.

According to Dr. Ford: She attended a house party miles from her home. She had one beer. There were four or five other people at the party, including her best friend, Leland Ingham Keyser. Brett (Kavanaugh) and Mark (Judge) were already drunk and belligerent. She went upstairs to use the bathroom. Suddenly she was attacked from behind and shoved into a bedroom. Brett and Mark turned the music up so no one would hear her scream as they attempted to rape her. She got away. Locked herself in a bathroom. She waited until it was safe; until she heard Brett and Mark “ping pong” off the walls down the stairs. After it was safe, she ran down the stairs and left the house. She cannot remember who drove her to the party or how she got home.

In a suburban home in Maryland there was no downstairs bathroom?

She didn’t hear two very drunk and belligerent boys try to sneak up on her?

Why was music already on in a room no one was using?

Wouldn’t blasting the music ensure someone came upstairs to see what was going on, especially whoever’s house it was? This is completely counterintuitive to criminal behavior.

After she locked herself in the bathroom, Brett and Mark didn’t try to get at her? Didn’t jiggle the doorknob? Didn’t try to claim they were kidding? All tuned up for a rape, they just gave up and went downstairs like nothing happened?

She left without telling her best friend?

She left without WARNING her friend there were two rapists in the house?

No one asked why she was leaving or found it strange enough to ask her the following day why she just vanished from the party?

She can remember how many beers she had (one) but not whose house she was in, how she got home, the date, the place, how many people were there (sometimes it’s 4, or 5 or 6), or anything solid?

The only way her story adds up is if you are trying to weave the stuff of Kafka, where the accused cannot grab hold of something to clear himself, not even with an alibi because there is no where or when. In this respect, it is all a tad too neat.

As harrowing as her story is, upon close examination, nothing about it makes any sense.

Then we come to the most damaging elements, the facts and contradictions that actually do undermine Dr. Ford’s credibility:

From A to Z she has aligned herself with the far-left. Look at the politicians and newspaper (Washington Post) she approached, the highly partisan lawyers she hired, and the talking points she parrots to stall Kavanaugh’s confirmation (afraid to fly, demanding an FBI investigation).

She lied about her fear of flying. There is no question about this. In order to stall the Committee, her attorneys claimed the 1982 event had so damaged Dr. Ford she cannot be in confined spaces, most especially an airplane; so the hearing would have to wait a week. But now we know she flies all the time. Without being sarcastic, you can call her a world traveler. She travels the world for pleasure. Travel is her passion.

There is no clean way to lay out exactly what happened, but there is no doubt Dr. Ford’s activist lawyers received the Committee’s offer to fly out to California to meet with Ford in private, and that Team Ford turned down this offer for mercenary reasons: to slow down the confirmation process (the number one goal of Democrats) and to avoid an in-depth interview of Dr. Ford by a skilled professional.

Every single witness — Every. Single. One. — named by Ford refutes her testimony. Every person she named as being at that house party either says they remember no such thing or that it did not happen. One of those witnesses is her lifelong friend, Leland Ingham Keyser, which bring me to something that must be said…

Again, I know I am not supposed to say this, but I thought Dr. Ford’s mask slipped more than a little when, during her Thursday testimony, she dropped her lifelong friend in the grease and did so in front of the whole world. Ford basically called Keyser a liar who was too sickly and ill to bother to tell the truth.

This may be a small thing, but a college professor with a PhD doesn’t know what “exculpatory” means?

Dr. Ford’s polygraph is a joke. She was only asked two very broad questions about a “statement” — Is any part of your statement false? Did you make up any part of your statement? — Because she will not supply video or audio of the polygraph session, how can we know what statement she was asked about? There were no specific questions about the actual event, Kavanaugh, or an attempted sexual assault. Polygraphs are sketchy enough, this one is a farce.

Ford refuses to give the Committee her therapist’s notes, even after she showed them (or part of them) to the Washington Post. When your credibility is on the line, you hold nothing back.

And so…

How Christine Blasey Ford can sound credible to anyone interested in facts, consistency, corroboration, witness testimony, fairness, due process, the Constitution, or evidence is beyond my comprehension.

