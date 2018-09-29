Trump: Democrat the ‘Party of Crime,’ Radical Socialism, Open Borders

President Donald Trump branded the Democrat Party the “party of crime” during a Saturday West Virginia rally for Senate candidate Patrick Morrissey.

“The Democrat Party is radical socialism, Venezuela, and open borders. it’s now called, to me, you’ve never heard this before, the party of crime,” Trump told the packed West Virginia rally crowd.

“You see this horrible, horrible, radical group of Democrats,” Trump said referring to the Senate hearings on allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. “You see the meanness, the nastiness, they don’t care who they hurt, who they have to run over to get power and control.”

President Trump said they will not “give them power.” He accused them of being on a “mission to resist” and destroy. “We’ve seen that over the last four days,” said Trump.

“On Thursday the American people saw the brilliant and really incredible character” of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump conveyed. He then cited a poll of West Virginians that resulted in 58 percent support for Kavanaugh and just 28 percent opposition. He said a vote for Kavanaugh is a vote against “the ruthless and outrageous tactics of the Democrat Party”

