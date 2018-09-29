Two Mississippi Officers, One Suspect Dead Following Shootout

Two police officers and one suspect were killed in a shootout in Brookhaven, Mississippi, early Saturday morning.

According to the Clarion Ledger, details on the shootout are scarce, but authorities did say one suspect was killed and another was wounded and hospitalized.

The names of the deceased officers have not been released.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) responded to news of the shootout:

