Two Mississippi Officers, One Suspect Dead Following Shootout

Two police officers and one suspect were killed in a shootout in Brookhaven, Mississippi, early Saturday morning.

According to the Clarion Ledger, details on the shootout are scarce, but authorities did say one suspect was killed and another was wounded and hospitalized.

The names of the deceased officers have not been released.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) responded to news of the shootout:

Let us all pray just now for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes. May the Good Lord hold them in his everlasting arms. https://t.co/WMJKTJ13dP — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) September 29, 2018

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.