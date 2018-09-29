President Donald Trump on Saturday took aim at Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) during a rally in Wheeling, West Virginia, mocking the Senate Judiciary Committee’s stuttering denial of leaking Christine Blasey Ford’s letter detailing an alleged decades-old incident of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Dianne Feinstein, did you leak? Remember her answer. Did you leak the document?” the president began before launching into an imitation of Feinstein’s denial during Friday’s Senate Judiciary Committee vote to send Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the full Senate.

“Uh, uh, what? No. Uh, no. I didn’t le—uh. Uh, wait one minute. Did we le—oh, oh. No, no, we didn’t leak it.” President Trump then said, “I’ll tell you what. That was really bad body language. Who knows,maybe she didn’t, but that was the worst body language I’ve ever seen.”

Moments after President Trump mocked Feinstein before his supporters, the longtime California lawmaker took to Twitter to reaffirm she did not leak Ford’s letter and shared footage of the denial.

“From the moment I received Dr. Ford’s letter my actions have been consistent with her wishes. We kept her letter confidential and did not leak the contents or its existence to anyone,” she tweeted. “Survivors have a right to decide how their stories are made public.”

Earlier in the week, The Intercept’s Ryan Grim, who first reported Feinstein’s office was in possession of the letter, claimed the senator’s staff did not leak the document to The Intercept, “nor she or her staff leak the existence of the letter” to the news outlet. “After our story, she turned it over to the FBI, which placed it in his background file, which meant that it became widely available and soon after it was leaked to CNN,” Grim tweeted.

