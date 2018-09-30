Donald Trump: Kanye West ‘Leading the Charge’ on MAGA Agenda

President Donald Trump praised Kanye West for putting on a “Make America Great Again” campaign hat for Saturday Night Live.

“Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He’s leading the charge!”

West was a guest on the show Saturday and said he was “bullied” backstage as people demanded that he not wear Trump’s campaign hat on stage.

He described Trump’s campaign hat as a “Superman cape” and told the audience, “This means, you can’t tell me what to do” asserting that he would be in the “sunken place” if he listened to liberal critics.

In response to West, Trump again cited the historic low African-American unemployment in America.

“How do Democrats, who have done NOTHING for African-Americans but TALK, win the Black Vote?” he wrote. “And it will only get better!”

West also posted a picture of him wearing his MAGA hat on social media.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs,” he said. “We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Kanye West also earned praise from Talking Point USA communications director Candace Owens:

You consider yourself an artist? What boundaries have you pushed? Mocking Trump is not pushing a boundary. Mocking republicans is not pushing a boundary. The world will remember @kanyewest. The world always remember true artists. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 30, 2018