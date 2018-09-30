Rasmussen: Voter Support for Kavanaugh Grows

A Rasmussen poll released September 28 shows growth in voter support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Rasmussen asked voters: “Do you have a very favorable, somewhat favorable, somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable impression of Brett Kavanaugh?”

They report that 48 percent of voters hold a “at least a Somewhat Favorable opinion” Kavanaugh versus 44 percent who hold an unfavorable view.

There is a slightly larger divide between those who have a “Very Favorable” opinion on Kavanaugh, 36 percent, and those who view him “Very Unfavorably,” 30 percent.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to move the Kavanaugh nomination forward for a floor vote. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) requested a one week time frame between between jthe udiciary vote and floor vote in order to conduct an FBI investigation into uncorroborated sexual assault allegations again Kavanaugh.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.