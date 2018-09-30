Populist conservative author and columnist Pat Buchanan says the “trend worldwide” is toward President Trump’s worldview of national sovereignty and away from the Bush dynasty’s desired “New World Order.”

During a panel discussion on The McLaughlin Group, Buchanan said in response to Trump’s anti-globalism, pro-Americanism speech at the United Nations last week that the president is leading the trend worldwide.

“The trend worldwide now is not towards George W. Bush, H.W. Bush, New World Order, it’s not towards global democracy, it’s not toward transnationalism anymore, it’s not towards institutions like the [World Trade Organization],” Buchanan said.

“All around the world, tribalism, nationalism, sovereignty, these are becoming issues,” Buchanan continued. “What’s driving these is people’s want to be … you know like ‘Let Poland be Poland,’ and also the trade issues. And this is where the world is going whether we like it or now, [Trump’s] correct.”

The anti-war, former Republican presidential candidate also warned the Trump administration against a war with Iran, an initiative that he says is being pushed by Washington, DC’s national security establishment.

“Look, there is a real drive toward a war with Iran,” Buchanan said. “There’s no question about it. It’s inside the beltway. You can read the op-eds in the papers. You can read the attacks on Iran, the terrorist attack in Iran.”

“This is where we are headed,” Buchanan said. “Except for North Korea, Trump’s policy on Russia, China, Syria, and areas like that are like Obama’s on they’re harder line.”