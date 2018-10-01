Beto O’Rourke Apologizes for Comment About ‘Phenomenally Large Breasts and Tight Buttocks’

Beto O’Rourke apologized for once writing that the only qualifications of actresses in Broadway’s The Will Roger’s Follies were their “phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks.”

Beto O’Rourke is the pro-gun control Democrat challenging Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the coming November midterms.

Politico reports that O’Rourke wrote the comment about The Will Roger’s Follies actresses in 1991 while working for the Columbia Daily Spectator.

An archived version of O’Rourke’s column shows that he described the performance as “one of the most glaring examples of the sickening excesses and moral degradations of our culture.” In summary, he said the Broadway show consisted of a lead actor “surrounded by perma-smile actresses whose only qualifications seem to be their phenomenally large breasts and tight buttocks.”

O’Rourke sent an apology to Politico after his column was discovered. O’Rourke wrote, “I am ashamed of what I wrote and I apologize. There is no excuse for making disrespectful and demeaning comments about women.”

