Donald Trump Celebrates ‘Historic’ USMCA Deal Replacing NAFTA

President Donald Trump celebrated the news that Canada had joined a renegotiated trade deal with the United States and Mexico.

“It is a great deal for all three countries, solves the many deficiencies and mistakes in NAFTA, greatly opens markets to our Farmers and Manufacturers, reduce Trade Barriers to the U.S. and will bring all three Great Nations closer together in competition with the rest of the world,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday. “The USMCA is a historic transaction!”

The renegotiated deal was announced late Sunday night, where officials pointed to changes in auto and farm products as well as provisions to strengthen protections for intellectual property and digital trade.

Trump announced that the renegotiated trade deal would be “The United States Mexico Canada Agreement” or the “USMCA.”

The deal will be signed in November and will be submitted to Congress for approval at the beginning of 2019.

“Congratulations to Mexico and Canada!” Trump concluded.

 

