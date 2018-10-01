First Lady Melania Trump leaves Monday to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt highlighting programs successfully teaching children life well-being skills as part of her BE BEST campaign.

Mrs. Trump detailed her trip to African nations at the United States Mission to the United Nations Wednesday. She called the nations “beautiful and very different.” The destinations were chosen for their work alongside USAID and partners that have made “great progress in overcoming some of their biggest challenges.”

Trump recognized in the audience the First Lady of Ghana, First Lady of Malawi, and First Lady of Kenya Margaret Kenyatta. Mrs. Kenyatta recently

Mrs. Trump launched the BE BEST campaign “with the goal of combatting some of the issues that children face today by shining a spotlight on successful programs and organizations that teach children the tools and skills needed for emotional, social and physical well-being.”

“In Ghana, USAID’s programs have focused on healthcare by supporting efforts to expand the coverage and quality of health care for mothers and newborns, and educating women and young children about the importance of proper nutrition,” Trump said. “In Malawi, USAID has demonstrated that education is one of the keys to combatting poverty and promoting prosperity.”

“In Kenya, USAID works on a variety of programs, including early childhood education, wildlife conservation, and HIV prevention,” she continued.

Her final stop on the Africa tour will be Egypt. She said this break “will focus on the country’s tourism and conservation projects, but I know that through USAID, we have worked with the people of Egypt to promote an environment in which all groups of society – including women and religious minorities can lead productive and healthy lives.” Trump said their programs “have directly supported a reduction in infant and maternal mortality rates, improved early-grade reading and restored and preserved historical sites vital to Egypt’s tourism.”

“Each of us hails from a country with its own unique challenges, but I know in my heart we are united by our commitment to raising the next generation to be happy, healthy and morally responsible adults,” Trump told the group.

The Office of the First Lady first announced Mrs. Trump’s Africa trip in August. “This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history,” Trump said at the time.

“I look forward to highlighting the successful humanitarian work and development programs being done in many of the countries.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook