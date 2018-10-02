Campaign Estimates 20,000 Trump Supporters at Massive Overflow Rally in Tennessee

President Donald Trump greets the crowd during a campaign rally at Freedom Hall on October 1, 2018 in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Sean Rayford/Getty

President Donald Trump drew another massive overflow crowd at his rally in Johnson City, Tennessee on Monday.

Trump’s new campaign manager Brad Parscale estimated that there were 20,000 people at the rally — 7,000 inside the arena, 2,000 in the overflow room, and thousands outside.

“Big numbers!” he exclaimed on Twitter.

Rep. Phil Roe of Tennessee said 92,000 had requested tickets to the event. Some supporters arrived Sunday night to stake their position in the line.

The rally was held at the Freedom Hall Civic Center, with large screens set up by the campaign for the overflow crowd.

“Watching outside on the big screen with all these fine folks is still better than watching at home!!!” wrote one Trump supporter on Reddit.

Parscale shared a video on Twitter of the massive line waiting to enter the arena, calling it “one of the longest lines” in the history of Donald Trump rallies. President Donald Trump also shared it on his Twitter account.

Trump thanked supporters from Tennesee, encouraging them to get out and vote.

“Just like the pioneers and patriots who came before us, we are going to work, we are going to fight, and we are going to win, win, win,” he said.

