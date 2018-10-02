American Verizon workers say mass layoffs are coming as soon as next week in exclusive statements to Breitbart News.

In interviews with multiple Verizon employees, the American workers said 44,00o employees are being offered a lucrative severance package to leave the multinational corporation.

Essentially, the deal for the 44,000 workers forces them to resign and take the severance or stay on at the corporation until they are eventually laid off and not eligible to receive the hefty severance package.

“People’s lives have been severely impacted without their input,” one Verizon worker told Breitbart News.

The outsourcing-offshoring business model used by multinational corporations begins by laying off American workers in high-paying, white-collar industries and forcing them to train their foreign replacements, who often arrive in the U.S. on the H-1B visa. Those H-1B visa workers generally work in the country for about a year until the job is moved overseas to developing countries like India, where foreign workers are cheaper.

All Verizon workers who spoke to Breitbart News agreed to remain anonymous for fear of retribution by the corporation.

As Breitbart News reported, Verizon has announced that it will outsource its IT department to Infosys, one of the biggest multi-billion dollar outsourcing firms in the U.S. that has been accused of undercutting American workers and discriminating against black and white Americans in favor of Indian nationals.

Altogether, Verizon executives claim the outsourcing will only impact 1,000 Verizon workers. Employees who spoke to Breitbart News say that outsourcing will likely hit 5,000 workers eventually.

But those not being transitioned to Infosys — against the will of the Verizon workers, they say — are being laid off through a process that is being masked by the corporation as “an offer.”

Verizon spokesperson Rich Young told Breitbart News in a statement that he does not know “where these numbers are coming from,” calling the estimate “nothing more than fake news.”

Young said Verizon would not reveal how many employees would be impacted by the deal.

American Verizon workers tell Breitbart News that those 44,000 employees are mostly long-time employees of the corporation with more than 30 years experience.

“We’ve been treated like non-Verizon employees,” one of the American workers told Breitbart News.