President Trump’s “America First” immigration plan – which cuts legal immigration levels in half and mandates E-Verify to stop illegal immigration – would stabilize the United States’ unprecedented population growth.

Research by NumbersUSA reveals how if mass legal immigration continues — where the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million immigrants every year — the country’s population will hit an unprecedented 404 million residents by 2060.

The current legal immigration system would be responsible for importing 75 million new immigrants in the next four decades.

The Trump-endorsed RAISE Act by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) would stabilize the U.S. population, though, by reducing legal immigration levels to about 500,000 admissions a year and mandating E-Verify, which ensures that U.S. jobs are not going to illegal aliens.

If the RAISE Act were adopted by the GOP Congress and implemented, the U.S. population would stabilize around the year 2040 to around 354 million residents, instead of reaching a record high of 404 million.

(NumbersUSA)

The RAISE Act is a set of immigration controls first endorsed by Civil Rights icon Barbara Jordan, wherein legal immigration levels are reduced to boost wages and the quality of life for America’s working and middle class.

About 50 percent of American likely voters want legal immigration levels reduced, and black Americans are the most supportive of reducing legal immigration below 250,000 admissions a year.

Every year the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.