White House Interested in Hosting a Meeting with Google, Facebook, and Twitter

President Donald Trump may meet with top executives from Google, Facebook, and Twitter in October, according to the White House.

Senior economic advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House that he already had a productive meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the White House last week. Kudlow said Pichai committed to a meeting with the president, which would likely be held in October.

“He committed to come back to the White House. We’re going to have a little conference,” Kudlow said. “The president will preside over it. We will have the big internet companies, the big social media companies, search companies – and some who are dissatisfied with those companies.”

He said that he wanted Facebook and Twitter to join the meeting as well as other companies and discuss topics of interest including China and intellectual property.

