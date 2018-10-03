Roll Call reported on the Kavanaugh protests:

Close-up exchanges between protesters and senators, including in elevators and at airports, have led to additional security measures, especially for Senate Judiciary Committee members.

On Tuesday, Judiciary Republicans John Kennedy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were protected by uniformed Capitol Police. Graham was also accompanied by Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms James Morhard, one of the top law enforcement officials on Capitol Hill. Last week, teams of uniformed officers were moving alongside Jeff Flake of Arizona and Judiciary Chairman Charles E. Grassley of Iowa.

Capitol Police officers said the large media presence was causing a “life safety issue” to lawmakers, despite the hallway being closed to anyone besides lawmakers, staff and credentialed press.