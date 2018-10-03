Donald Trump: I Will Protect Medicare for ‘Seniors Who Earned It’

President Donald Trump promised to protect Medicare for seniors from Democrats who are campaigning for “Medicare for all.”

“Democrats in Washington want to raid Medicare to pay for their socialist agenda,” Trump said. “They’re going to destroy it.”

He warned that Democrat plans were endangering Medicare’s future for seniors.

“Republicans want to protect Medicare for our great seniors who earned it and paid for it,” he said.

The president campaigned on the idea of saving Medicare during a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday.

Democratic socialists such Sen. Bernie Sanders and new candidates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York running for Congress and Andrew Gillum running for Governor of Florida are promising a “Medicare for all” scheme.

Trump shifted the Republican party away from the idea of Social Security and Medicare cuts when he campaigned for president in 2016.

“As Republicans, if you think you’re going to change very substantially for the worse Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security in any substantial way, and at the same time you think you’re going to win elections,” Trump said to a CPAC audience in 2013. “It just really is not going to happen.”