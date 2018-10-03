1 Officer Dead, 4 Wounded in Florence, South Carolina Shooting

A shootout in Florence, South Carolina, Wednesday afternoon has left five police officers wounded, according to breaking news reports.

Five law enforcement officials were shot responding to a reported shooting near the Vintage Place neighborhood, Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby confirmed to local ABC affiliate WBTW.

According to Kirby, two City of Florence officers and three deputies were shot between 4:55 -5:30 p.m. Footage shared to social media shows police near Hoffmeyer Road in Florence heading towards the “active shooter scene.”

Here is video from Hoffmeyer Road in Florence of officers heading to the active shooter scene – https://t.co/CfJRExMjkf pic.twitter.com/Ut0Djfxpcf — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) October 3, 2018

ABC 15 reports one law enforcement officer has died from wounds sustained during the incident. Florence County emergency services have announced that a suspect is in custody.

****Major Update****

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

Earlier, Florence County Emergency Management shared the following message to its official Facebook page: “Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in FLORENCE, South Carolina. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have Sheriff Officers along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation.”

ABC 15 reports West Florence High School is on lockdown after learning of the shooting.

Reacting to the Florence shooting, Gov. Henry McMaster called the deadly incident “devastating.”

“The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real,” he added. “Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence.

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018