Donald Trump: ‘Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense Are Now on Trial!’

President Donald Trump urged supporters on Thursday to keep fighting for his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“This is a very important time in our country,” he wrote on Twitter. “Due Process, Fairness, and Common Sense are now on trial!”

The president demonstrated confidence in the American people to understand the Democrat smear tactics against Kavanaugh, using uncorroborated accusations of sexual assault as a political weapon.

“The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians,” he wrote. “Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!”

Trump also noted that the smears of Kavanaugh were motivating voters ahead of the 2018 midterms.

“The harsh and unfair treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having an incredible upward impact on voters,” he wrote. “Look at the Energy, look at the Polls. Something very big is happening.”

