West Virginia Attorney General (AG) Patrick Morrisey told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Thursday that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will make the “craven political calculation” to ultimately vote for Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh because his “survival depends on it.”

Politico reported on Thursday that Sen. Manchin continues to remain on the fence as to supporting President Donald Trump’s nominee; however, the outlet suggested that he is likely leaning towards “Yes.”

“It’s clear Manchin doesn’t want to be the 50th vote for Kavanaugh, but it seems like he’d be OK with being the 51st or 52nd, barring any new developments,” Politico wrote.

The West Virginia Democrat also reportedly discussed Kavanaugh’s confirmation with the president.

AG Morrisey told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Thursday that Manchin has given cover for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Democrats’ “shameful obstruct and resist circus” of the Supreme Court nomination process. Morrisey also said that Manchin knows that his continued service in the U.S. Senate depends on his vote to confirm Kavanaugh for the nation’s highest court.

The West Virginia Republican said that Manchin is “gutless” because he cannot be the deciding vote for the president’s nominee, but will only vote for Kavanaugh once he has political cover to become the 51st vote.

“Manchin is gutless, and incapable of being the deciding vote for anything that President Trump is seeking to accomplish,” Morrisey said. “Only when Schumer and his liberal donors give him permission and the votes are already there will Manchin vote the right way.”

Morrisey added, “Joe Manchin has given cover to Senate Democrats for their shameful obstruct and resist circus of President Trump’s Supreme Court pick. West Virginians know that Joe Manchin is complicit in the Senate Democrats’ and liberal media’s disgraceful smear campaign of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.”

The West Virginia Republican charged that Manchin remains complicit in Schumer’s plan to disrupt the Supreme Court nomination process.

Schumer, immediately after Trump nominated Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, announced that he will oppose Kavanaugh “with everything I have” because the “stakes are simply too high.”

Immediately after Manchin left his meeting with Kavanaugh, the West Virginia Democrat went straight to Schumer’s office.

Schumer suggested in July that vulnerable Senate Democrats should hold off on their decision whether to support Kavanaugh as long as possible.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said, “All Chuck ever says in caucus [meetings], it’s pretty well known: ‘Keep your powder dry. Don’t commit. Stay as neutral as you can, as long as you can.”

Several polls released over the last couple of weeks found that a majority of West Virginians want Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court. A survey from the Judicial Crisis Network (JNC) found that 58 percent of West Virginians want Kavanaugh confirmed, compared to only 28 percent who do not want him to join the nation’s highest court.

Carrie Severino, the JCN chief counsel and policy director, said in a press release on Tuesday, “Senators Heitkamp and Manchin need to decide whether they stand with Judge Kavanaugh and President Trump, or with the outrageous smear campaign unleashed by Chuck Schumer and the liberal mob.”

Another poll from the West Virginia Metro News found that 58 percent of West Virginians also want Kavanaugh confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Morrisey told Breitbart News that he believes that Manchin will vote for Kavanaugh for political survival.

Morrisey said, “Joe Manchin will vote for Kavanaugh because he knows his political survival depends on it. Joe Manchin is out of touch with West Virginia values, but he isn’t stupid. He will make a craven political calculation to vote for Kavanaugh, but only once the outcome has been determined. It is simply cowardice.”

In comparison to Manchin, Morrisey contended that he can and has led to carry out President Donald Trump’s agenda. In a previous interview with Breitbart News, Morrisey said that he worked with the White House to combat sanctuary cities.

“We already worked with him [the president] on sanctuary cities, we have worked with him on illegal amnesty, and we’re working with the president to deregulate the economy,” Morrisey told Breitbart News during a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, in May.

Morrisey concluded, “West Virginia deserves a Senator who will lead, not a liberal like Manchin who shows up after the fight is won. President Trump knows he can count on me to fight alongside him for the men and women of West Virginia. In a month from now, West Virginia will send a message to the nation that we’re tired of Joe Manchin’s record of being another dishonest Washington liberal.”