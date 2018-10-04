Planned Parenthood: ‘We’re Coming For’ Senators Who Vote to Confirm Kavanaugh

People chant slogans outside Los Angeles City Hall during a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Planned Parenthood threatened U.S. senators who might be considering voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court:

“Roses are red, violets are blue, senators vote NO on #Kavanaugh, or else we’re coming for you,” the abortion giant tweeted Thursday as it also celebrated National Poetry Day.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a cloture motion, an action that indicates a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation could come as early as Saturday.

Planned Parenthood is still urging its supporters to contact four senators who are considered to be swing votes: Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME); Lisa Murkowski (R-AK); Jeff Flake (R-AZ); and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

As expected, after calling for yet another FBI investigation prior to a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, the group joined Democrats in stating the FBI report was “insufficient”:

Planned Parenthood supporter Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Thursday on MSNBC that the extended FBI investigation of Kavanaugh was a “cover-up” that was orchestrated by the White House.

However, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said in a statement on Thursday as well that the FBI report has revealed “no hint” of sexual misconduct and that “it’s time to vote” to confirm the nominee.

