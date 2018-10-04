Planned Parenthood: ‘We’re Coming For’ Senators Who Vote to Confirm Kavanaugh

Planned Parenthood threatened U.S. senators who might be considering voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court:

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Senators vote NO on #Kavanaugh

Or else we're coming for you#NationalPoetryDay #StopKavanaugh — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 4, 2018

“Roses are red, violets are blue, senators vote NO on #Kavanaugh, or else we’re coming for you,” the abortion giant tweeted Thursday as it also celebrated National Poetry Day.

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a cloture motion, an action that indicates a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation could come as early as Saturday.

Planned Parenthood is still urging its supporters to contact four senators who are considered to be swing votes: Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME); Lisa Murkowski (R-AK); Jeff Flake (R-AZ); and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

We're going to be LOUD.

We're going to be NOISY.

And we're not going to stop until we WIN. #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/ZN17Lg78uz — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 4, 2018

As expected, after calling for yet another FBI investigation prior to a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, the group joined Democrats in stating the FBI report was “insufficient”:

PPNYC is OUT in DC because we know that the FBI report on Kavanaugh is insufficient. We cannot confirm someone accused of sexual assault! #IBelieveHer #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/ImpDj5tziY — 📢 PPNYC Action Fund (@PPNYCAction) October 4, 2018

Planned Parenthood supporter Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Thursday on MSNBC that the extended FBI investigation of Kavanaugh was a “cover-up” that was orchestrated by the White House.

However, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said in a statement on Thursday as well that the FBI report has revealed “no hint” of sexual misconduct and that “it’s time to vote” to confirm the nominee.