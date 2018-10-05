Abortion Industry Rips Susan Collins for Kavanaugh Vote: ‘Women Will Not Forget’

Abortion industry giants are condemning Maine Sen. Susan Collins for her decision to vote to confirm the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Collins – a Republican who has been a staunch supporter of Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding – was ripped by the abortion chain and NARAL, the political lobbying arm of the abortion industry, after announcing her decision to vote in favor of Kavanaugh Friday.

Planned Parenthood Action tweeted that Collins “can no longer call herself a women’s rights champion” because of her intention to confirm Kavanaugh:

“She has sided with those who disbelieved, disrespected, and even mocked survivors,” Planned Parenthood said. “We deserve better. Women won’t forget.”

Dawn Laguens, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood also tweeted that Collins “had the opportunity to represent the lived experience of tens of millions of women in this country — to be a voice of independence and to protect our constitutional rights.”

“She chose the opposite,” Laguens said. “Women will not forget.”

She added that a vote for Kavanaugh “is a vote against abortion, birth control access, and survivors of sexual assault.”

“With this vote, Collins has undermined the future of access to abortion for millions across the country,” she said.

NARAL pronounced “SHAME” against Collins for her vote “to confirm a nominee that has been promised to criminalize abortion, a vote to disregard the trauma of women and survivors”:

Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL, also tweeted Collins should not be “chastising anyone” at this moment in time:

The Women’s March and its allies also referred to Collins’ affirmative vote as a “betrayal of women and survivors”:

In 2011, Collins received a personal “thank-you” letter from Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, who expressed her gratitude that the Maine senator voted to continue funding her organization:

Thank you for standing up for the millions of Americans who rely on Planned Parenthood for their primary and preventive health care. Your leadership and voice of support during the FY11 continuing resolution debate was essential to defeating the most dangerous legislative attack in our 95-year history. With your help, Planned Parenthood survived and emerged stronger than ever… I am grateful for your tremendous leadership and partnership, and I look forward to working together in the future. Warm Regards, Cecile Richards PPFA President

Richards added her own personal note to the letter as well, writing, “Senator Collins – Thank you for your leadership on women’s health and your support for the three million patients who will visit Planned Parenthood this year. We are enormously grateful. Cecile Richards.”