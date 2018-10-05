Donald Trump: Brett Kavanaugh Protesters ‘Paid Professionals’ by George Soros

President Donald Trump dismissed the hordes of liberal protesters flocking to the Supreme Court and Capitol Hill on Friday.

“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Don’t fall for it!”

Trump commented on the protesters after over 300 over them were arrested by Capitol Hill police on Thursday.

“Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs,” he wrote. “Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love!”

Some of the women who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake in the elevator and Sen. Mitch McConnell at an airport are from the Center for Popular Democracy, a protest group funded by Soros.