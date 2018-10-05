Left Twitter Melts Down over Susan Collins Speech on ‘Yes’ Vote for Brett Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) delivered an address Friday afternoon on the floor of the Senate in which she announced that she would be voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and explained her reasons — and the left was not happy.

 

Critics of Sen. Collins encouraged each other to contribute online to crowdfunding campaigns to benefit her opponent in her next election in 2020, though she does not have one yet.

