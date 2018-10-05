Immigration remains the number one issue for Republican and conservative voters for seven consecutive months heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals how GOP voters and conservatives are eager for the Republican Party to run on the issue of building a border wall and reducing overall immigration to the country — where more than 1.5 million legal immigrants are admitted every year.

Immigration ranks as the number one, most important issue to registered Republican voters, with 47 percent saying it is their biggest issue heading into the midterm elections.

Likewise, 47 percent of conservatives said the same, ranking immigration and terrorism as their biggest priorities for the midterm elections.

Even among all voters, immigration is the second biggest issue following health care. Both issues have been passed on by the Republican establishment for the midterm elections, instead, running on an agenda of tax reform.

Tax cuts, though, rank as one of the least important issues to Republicans and overall voters. Less than ten percent of all voters say tax reform is a priority, while only eight percent of Republicans and conservatives say tax reform is the biggest issue ahead of the midterms.

Even obscure issues like school safety and corruption are more important to voters than tax reform.

As Breitbart News has reported, immigration has been the number one priority for GOP and conservative voters for the last half year, despite the lack of progress by the Republican-controlled Congress on reducing overall immigration and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.

In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.